How the Mastermind Behind 'Resident Evil' Kept the Franchise Going for 15 Years

You know, a lot of filmmaking is very producer-led, especially when you're working within somebody else's world. You're working within the "Marvel world" or the "DC world" or "James Bond world." There are certain rules you have to abide by that many people know better than you as a director. You have to fit within that mold. That's not really the world that I operate in.

When I write a script, they're very descriptive. One of my scripts will be a blow-by-blow of exactly what happens in the fight which makes them very kind of dense. I'm a big fan of 1970s actors like Clint Eastwood and Steve McQueen who didn't like to say too much. Their movies had a certain style where you learned character through action rather than dialogue. They showed you the kind of people they were rather than talking about the kind of people they were. Those are the kind of movies that I like to make, which means that you're putting much more emphasis on the action. It can't just be something that somebody develops inside a computer and goes, "This looks cool." You have to actually learn about the character through the action which means really it has to be something that's done at the script stage.