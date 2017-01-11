'Game of Thrones' Recap: The Battle of the Bastards

Meereen: Holey ships!

The first triumph of the night was for Daenerys Stormborn, breaker of chains, mother of dragons, and wearer of braids. Last week when she arrived on the back of Drogon I assumed the two had burned all the ships in the bay before dropping her off on the dragopad on the top of the pyramid. I was wrong. The dragon did no such thing. If you have a dragon and you don’t use it to burn the hell out of some ships, what’s the point? That’s like having a blender and not using it to make kale smoothies or being able to pee standing up and not writing your name in the snow.

While the slavers were destroying the city, Dany tells Tyrion that she plans to level the opposition's cities. He snaps back -- that's something that her father would have done. He has a better idea. They cut away from him saying this, like Tyrion had a brilliant strategic innovation to lay down, but his idea was to break the dragons out of their cages, set a few of the ships on fire, and then take the rest of the ships for themselves. Sure, that’s not a bad plan, but it’s not incredibly original. He even leaves one of the masters alive so that he could go back and tell everyone just how freakin’ awesome those damn dragons are. Let’s be honest, they were pretty awesome. The footage of them soaring over the city and setting those few boats on fire were some of the most breathtaking and cinematic moments in a show known for it’s breathtaking and cinematic moments.