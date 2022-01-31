We Are Never Getting the Rihanna Album, Huh?

Do you remember how long ago Rihanna first started teasing her Anti follow-up, which fans dubbed R9 because it would be her ninth album? It was in 2018. 20-freaking-18! She described her work in the studio during late-night appearances. She talked Vogue's ear off about the reggae-infused sound. Reports came out about potential collaborations, and she even put in writing on Instagram that it was coming in 2019.

Well, it turned out to be one big lie. Riri led her fanbase, the Navy, to believe they were being well-fed with another release, coming just a few years after 2016's record-shattering Anti. Instead, nothing arrived in that time except a global pandemic. Now we'll probably never see the album. No, it's not because Rih is one of the buzziest, savviest pop stars and entrepreneurs on the planet, with brands like Fenty Beauty and SAVAGE X FENTY and countless philanthropic efforts that have led her to put the cute little music career that raised her on the back burner. Those time-consuming projects may have derailed R9's release in the past, but now the holdup is because she's releasing a baby.

People broke the news on Monday that Rihanna is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. The publication ran photos of the duo, in which Rihanna debuted her baby bump—decked out in body jewels in typical Rih fashion.

Now, that baby might be the most beautiful human being to ever walk this planet, and fans are obviously thrilled about the good news, but we also can't help but have beef with the situation. It could be months, years even(!), until anyone can force Robyn Rihanna Fenty back into the studio to finish the damn record. Also, the business prospect of Fenty Baby (which, honestly, would probably be very cute) is basically inevitable. So, congrats to the happy couple and all, but for desperate fans who know the pain of waiting on Rihanna, it's probably best to keep spinning Anti. R9 may never see the light of day now.