Take One Last Trip With Anthony Bourdain in the Trailer for 'Roadrunner'

It's now been nearly three years since Anthony Bourdain—chef, host, eater extraordinaire—died. Now, a new film from documentarian Morgan Neville is set to explore Bourdain's life and his ever present legacy in the worlds of food and travel. Of course, it's hard to imagine anything to do with Bourdain without hearing his own voiceover, and Neville employs that in the first trailer for Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain. But Neville also sits down with Bourdain's peers and admirers as we watch Bourdain circumnavigate the globe while eating, drinking, and chatting with pals and locals once again.

Neville won the Academy Award for Best Documentary for his 2013 look into the world of backup singers, 20 Feet from Stardom, but he's most recently known for his deeply touching portrait of Mister Rogers, Won't You Be My Neighbor? If Roadrunner is anything like that film, it will have us sobbing. (Frankly, we were already hit hard by just this first glance at it.)

Roadrunner is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival before hitting theaters on July 16.