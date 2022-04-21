There Is Only One Way to Memorialize 'Mad Men' Star Robert Morse

But before Bert and Morse leave the show forever, they get one final send off. Don is walking toward his office while the rest of the Sterling Cooper & Partners employees, unaware that they are about to be acquired by McCann, are gathered upstairs to hear the news of Bert's passing. On the staircase, Bert appears. "Don, my boy," he says. And then he launches into song.

I have to wonder if the great song and dance man Robert Morse knew that when he died, which he did at the age of 90 , there would be one clip that would serve as the perfect memorial. In the last season of Mad Men, the show that revitalized his fame after a Tony-winning career on Broadway in the 1960s, Morse's character Bert Cooper dies. It's sudden, but not unexpected given his age. ("Every time an old man starts talking about Napoleon, you know they're going to die," Roger Sterling says.)

Morse's casting on Mad Men was a wink from the beginning. Morse rose to fame in 1961 when he played J. Pierrepont Finch in the musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, a satire about a striving window washer who ascends the corporate ladder. He won a Tony for his work, and then reprised the part in the 1967 movie version. Mad Men was very much indebted to How to Succeed, not just because of its period setting, but because of the ways it comments on the force the workplace has over our lives.

When Bert, in his final moment, starts to soft shoe in his socks to "The Best Things in Life Are Free," he directly echoes a young Morse, disheveled and desperate, saving his own tuchus by singing "Brotherhood of Man." In both numbers, separated by all those years, you can see what made him such a special performer. His petite physique was shockingly elastic. His eyes held a mischievous glint that gave his persona that exhilarating puckish quality.

As Bert Cooper, Morse was able to be wily, wise, irreverent, and emotional all at once. He could break your heart one moment with his memorial for executive secretary Ida Blankenship, and delight you the next with his affinity for graphically sexual octopus art. Through his two most famous roles, Finch and Cooper, he told the story of American mid-century corporate culture. Finch was the little guy who weaseled his way to the top, and Cooper was the elder statesman who reminded the protagonist that a job isn't everything. Morse left us with indelible performances and a song of capitalism.