Entertainment

Robert Pattinson Will Seriously Floor You in His Crime Thriller 'Good Time'

By Published On 05/25/2017 By Published On 05/25/2017
robert pattinson in good time a24
A24

Trending

related

Trix No Longer Has Its Neon Color and People Are Freaking Out

related

This Man Captured the Terrifying Start of a Bear Attack

related

This Story About Mr. Rogers Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

related

The World's Largest Flying Butt Returns to the Skies

Stuff You'll Like

related

Uber Wants to Charge You More Based on Your Destination

related

Watch This Excited Dog Try to Take Over in the Middle of a Newscast

related

The Oreo Fidget Spinner Is the Ultimate Stress-Relieving Snack

There's a scene in Good Time, the new crime drama coming from A24, where Robert Pattinson barges into the middle of someone else's conversation, grabs the movie by the collar, and would rather die than let it go.

This isn't just a good performance, this is a shot-out-of-a-cannon, everything's-on-the-line, last-mile-of-the-marathon turn from an actor that many, myself included, failed to recognize during the early stages of his career. Forget Twilight and Kristin Stewart romance rigamarole. Those days are done. Pattinson's take on a Queens dirtbag with an adrenal gland on overload, and the police hot on his tail following a botched robbery, proves he's the real deal.

A24/YouTube

Make that two botched robberies, actually. First (and the only one I'll give away) is the more common: money from a bank. Connie (Patinson) twists the arm of his mentally challenged brother Nick (Benny Safdie) to threaten and steal from a teller. They say they are armed (from beneath truly creepy lifelike masks) but we see no evidence of this. Like a dope, though, Connie doesn't just take what's in the drawer, he needs a specific sum, and asks for bills from the back. The teller slips an exploding dye pack in the bag (has he never seen a movie?!?) which leads to a very realistic and clumsy chase.

Directors Josh and Benny Safdie (Josh doesn't make an appearance, but he did co-write the script with Ronald Bronstein) love grainy color saturation, rhythmic editing and to get under your skin with propulsive, eerie electronic music. Their last film, the drug addiction drama Heaven Knows What, was notable for its intense, ice-bucket-over-your-head opening (find it streaming on Netflix). Good Time feels like they set out to challenge their previous triumph.

After this gripping prologue, most of Good Time is set during one increasingly challenging night, as if Martin Scorsese's After Hours replaced its humor with panicked desperation. Connie needs to bail Nick out of jail, so first he tries to get money from his girlfriend (Jennifer Jason Leigh) who has access to her mother's credit card. Leigh is emotionally immature and easily bullied (a "hot mess express" others surely call her behind her back), but after a tense scene in a bondsman shop, Connie learns that Nick has been transferred to a hospital.

Related

related

The Best Movies of 2017 (So Far)

related

The Best Movies From the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

related

18 Movies We're Absolutely Seeing This Summer

related

The Best Movies of 2017 (So Far)
robert pattinson good time
A24

For a moment, Connie seems like a master thief, and cleverly slinks past police guards to reach his Nick. Then it all goes to shit. The race against Fate through the dingier parts of Queens includes encounters with a naive 16 year-old girl (Taliah Webster), a recently paroled small time crook (Buddy Duress) and an unlucky nightwatchman (Barkhad Abdi). The climax comes just in time to make the next news roundup on NY1, the low budget local channel that acts like a Greek chorus from the bowels of Hell.

The Safdies have urgency popping out of every frame (and can't resist a few scenes in Adventureland, Scuzzball Central of the Queens/Long Island border). None of it would work without Pattinson powering the motor.

While this has the trappings of an action/crime film, it is a very dramatic and difficult performance. Connie does and says horrible things (and isn't afraid to exploit his white privilege as a preservation act) but still remains just a tiny bit sympathetic. There's an Of Mice and Men implication underlying the whole film, suggesting that if this wretched scheme somehow works out they will escape somewhere and be safe. Maybe Connie is really doing this all for his special needs brother. Or maybe that's just another self-delusion from a doomed man with with the walls caving in.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Jordan Hoffman is a film critic and writer whose work appears in The Guardian, Vanity Fair, and Mashable. Follow him on Twitter @jhoffman.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The First Big 'Game of Thrones' Trailer Promises War and Dragons
Entertainment

related

READ MORE
The Best Movies From the 2017 Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

related

READ MORE
Rating Each Batshit Insane ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant's Premiere Performance
BatchSlap

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More