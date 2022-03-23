Don't Miss Netflix's Adorable Short Film 'Robin Robin'
The short, from Aardman Animations, is nominated for an Oscar.
Whenever there's word of a new Aardman project, animation diehards prick up their ears. When Netflix announced it was partnering with the British studio known for Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Chicken Run to make a festive stop-motion short film titled Robin Robin, fans knew they were in for a holiday treat at the end of 2021. Now nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film, the 32-minute Robin Robin is available on Netflix to watch whenever you want, which is great news because it is really something special.
A family of mice living in a rubbish dump take in an orphaned robin chick when her egg falls out of a nearby tree. Robin (voiced by Bronte Carmichael) is determined to prove herself worthy of her mouse siblings, tagging along to sneak stealthily into the homes of "Who-Men" to steal their crumbs and sandwiches. She's even fashioned the feathers on her head into a pair of tiny mouse ears. But, being a bird, she realizes that she's terrible at sneaking, and goes off on a journey to find a way to bring back food for her family, meeting a bottle-cap-collecting magpie (Richard E. Grant) and a hungry cat (Gillian Anderson) along the way. Obviously, she finds out that her biggest differences are also her biggest strengths.
At first glance, you could be forgiven for thinking that this isn't an Aardman project at all. Directors Dan Ojari and Mikey Please opted for the softer, cozier look of felted wool instead of the studio's traditional plasticine, which is a clay-like putty. This makes every creature seem made of feathers or fur, setting them apart from the objects scattered around the movie's beautifully detailed sets. Because it is Aardman, the fluidity of the stop-motion in characters' wide eyes and delicate mouths and expressive flicks of wings makes you forget you're watching such a complex form of animation at all.
The story is Christmas-themed (it was released at the end of November 2021), so while it's not exactly seasonally appropriate right at this moment, its autumnal/wintry setting immediately brings to mind similar animated projects like Wes Anderson's gold-tinted Fantastic Mr. Fox and Cartoon Network's sinister seasonal staple Over the Garden Wall. The latter is even more appropriate once the little characters of Robin Robin start throwing songs into the mix. Mice sing about the benefits of sneaking, and the magpie sings about all the wonderful shiny stuff he's collected. Even if you're not currently obsessed with catching up on everything nominated ahead of Oscar night, Robin Robin is a delight you shouldn't miss.