Don't Miss Netflix's Adorable Short Film 'Robin Robin'

Whenever there's word of a new Aardman project, animation diehards prick up their ears. When Netflix announced it was partnering with the British studio known for Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Chicken Run to make a festive stop-motion short film titled Robin Robin, fans knew they were in for a holiday treat at the end of 2021. Now nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film, the 32-minute Robin Robin is available on Netflix to watch whenever you want, which is great news because it is really something special.

A family of mice living in a rubbish dump take in an orphaned robin chick when her egg falls out of a nearby tree. Robin (voiced by Bronte Carmichael) is determined to prove herself worthy of her mouse siblings, tagging along to sneak stealthily into the homes of "Who-Men" to steal their crumbs and sandwiches. She's even fashioned the feathers on her head into a pair of tiny mouse ears. But, being a bird, she realizes that she's terrible at sneaking, and goes off on a journey to find a way to bring back food for her family, meeting a bottle-cap-collecting magpie (Richard E. Grant) and a hungry cat (Gillian Anderson) along the way. Obviously, she finds out that her biggest differences are also her biggest strengths.