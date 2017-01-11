8 Shows Nickelodeon Should Bring Back After 'Rocko's Modern Life'

Hollywood has reboot fever and Nickelodeon, the network responsible for 80% of your childhood memories, is no exception. Nick already has a Hey Arnold! TV movie in the works, along with a Indiana Jones-style take on Legends of the Hidden Temple. Now we can add one more project to the mix: an update of the animated sitcom Rocko’s Modern Life.

Thursday, the 25th anniversary of Nick's first animation block, the network announced an original one-hour TV special, with Rocko’s original creator Joe Murray on board as executive producer. According to a press release, the new Rocko's Modern Life TV special will "bring back all the show’s classic characters and offer some surprising new takes on life in O-Town."