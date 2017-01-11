The 'Star Wars' Easter Eggs You Missed in 'Rogue One'

If you saw Rogue One this weekend, you saw some familiar faces: namely Grand Moff Tarkin, Bail Organa, Princess Leia, R2-D2, a very anxious C-3PO, and Mr. Scopeguy. But for every obvious nod plopped into the riveting sci-fi war movie, director Gareth Edwards and his team managed to sneak in just as many deep cuts.

Where? Enter the Star Wars addicts at Looper, who yesterday posted a concise guide to spotting and connecting these more esoteric Easter eggs, the ones for the more well-versed fans. Roll the clip above to learn more about the Whills, lo-fi Dejarik, the Rebels connections, and the origins of Luke Skywalker's call sign. Then say, Wow, yeah, CGI is actually pretty creepy now.