Don't Call 'Rogue One' a Sequel to 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

If overheard conversations at movie theater bathrooms, Facebook threads from the last six months, and my own Thanksgiving dinner table are to be believed, there's confusion surrounding the upcoming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Mainly, what the hell is it?

It is the future of blockbustering, in a nutshell. When Walt Disney Pictures and LucasFilm announced Star Wars: Episode VII many moons ago, they teased the potential for "spinoff" films that would carve out new areas of the galaxy far, far away. These would include adventures with characters we know and love (see: Untitled Han Solo Movie, slated for 2018) and one-offs that dug deeper into history established by George Lucas's original movies. Which brings us to Rogue One, which, despite arriving a year after J.J. Abrams introduced us to Rey, Finn, Poe, and a new cast of lovable characters, has absolutely nothing to do with Rey, Finn, Poe, and a new cast of lovable characters.