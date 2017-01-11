The 'Star Wars: Rogue One' Trailer Teases Gritty, Explosive Action

Rogue One, the first Star Wars spinoff ever to hit screens, is a gamble.

The Force Awakens had it easy, continuing the previous saga with Han Solo, Leia, Chewbacca, and a cast of new characters to rival them. If you loved Star Wars, you were going to enjoy that movie on some level. Rogue One departs from the formula: it's a heist movie, a war movie, a movie without too many crutches. The movie stars Academy Award-nominated Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything) as Jyn Erso, a rapscallion recruited to steal the Death Star plans, a character fans have never heard of. Judging from the first trailer, the gamble should work in its favor -- even while reaping from classic imagery, Rogue One looks to bring new intensity and action to the Star Wars universe.