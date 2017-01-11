How to Watch Ronda Rousey's Comeback Fight Tonight vs. Amanda Nunes

We've been waiting for this moment since UFC 196 ended, and now it's finally here: Ronda Rousey is stepping back into the octagon tonight, in an attempt to recover her Bantamweight title from the current champ Amanda Nunes. UFC 207 will either revive Rousey's reputation or be another crushing title loss -- but how will you know unless you watch it?



How to watch UFC 207

If you want to be there in person for Rousey's return, you should be prepared to pay a pretty penny. There aren't many tickets left on Ticketmaster, with most seats going for around $600, although you'll be able to find something in the $170-200 range on StubHub. This is, of course, assuming you're actually in Las Vegas on fight night. If not, you should probably just head to your favorite bar that shows UFC fights.