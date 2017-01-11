How to Watch Ronda Rousey's Comeback Fight Tonight vs. Amanda Nunes

We've been waiting for this moment since UFC 196 ended, and now it's finally here: Ronda Rousey is stepping back into the octagon tonight, in an attempt to recover her Bantamweight title from the current champ Amanda Nunes. UFC 207 will either revive Rousey's reputation or be another crushing title loss -- but how will you know unless you watch it?
How to watch UFC 207
If you want to be there in person for Rousey's return, you should be prepared to pay a pretty penny. There aren't many tickets left on Ticketmaster, with most seats going for around $600, although you'll be able to find something in the $170-200 range on StubHub. This is, of course, assuming you're actually in Las Vegas on fight night. If not, you should probably just head to your favorite bar that shows UFC fights.
On the off chance you'd rather not fly to Vegas OR deal with amped-up Rousey fans/haters, you'll wanna default to the PPV option: fork over $50 for the standard-def stream, or spend $10 more for HD through your cable/satellite provider (FiOS, Comcast, Dish Network, TWC, DirecTV, etc).
Why it's an important event
This should even bear explaining, but waayyyyyy back in 2015 there was a little event called UFC 193. Ronda Rousey was coming off a six-fight undefeated streak since joining the UFC, and she'd also KO'd Bethe Correia in the first 34 seconds of her last tile defense. Meanwhile, Holly Holm was a relative unknown, at least when weighed against Rousey's considerable star power, so nobody expected this to be much of a fight -- and then Holm knocked the taste out of the champ's mouth with a brutal kick to the head. It was about as shocking a moment as Anderson Silva's horrific rubber leg, and nobody was sure if Rousey would be returning to the ring.
In the weeks that followed her defeat, a humbled Rousey claimed it would be a while before she'd be well enough to even bite an apple -- and then four months later, she posted a video of herself doing just that. Being spotted at her gym over the summer had fueled speculation of an upcoming redemption match, which is exactly what we're gonna get at UFC 207. Granted, it won't be against the fighter who broke her streak in the first place, but this is about more than just revenge -- it's about regaining her status as THE woman to be reckoned with in the UFC.
All of this is to say, Ronda Rousey's post-Holm debut will be well worth the $60 you end up spending for the PPV, regardless of how it turns out.