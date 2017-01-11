Ronda Rousey's Comeback Fight Just Got Announced

If you just felt a tremor under your feet, felt a rush of heat against your brow, we now know why: Ronda Rousey, MMA fighter extraordinaire, is back doing what she does best.

UFC President Dana White officially announced today that Rousey will officially be back in the ring in 2016. After her crushing knockout at the hands of Holly Holm last November, everyone wondered when (or indeed, if) the former Women's Bantamweight champ would return to fight in the UFC. It's not easy to recover from the "Kick Heard Round the World," after all. Well, not only did Rousey recover enough to return to the octagon, but she'll be doing so in two months' time at UFC 207 on December 30th.