Entertainment

Ronda Rousey's Comeback Fight Just Got Announced

By Published On 10/12/2016 By Published On 10/12/2016
Ronda Rousey UFC fight
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

If you just felt a tremor under your feet, felt a rush of heat against your brow, we now know why: Ronda Rousey, MMA fighter extraordinaire, is back doing what she does best. 

UFC President Dana White officially announced today that Rousey will officially be back in the ring in 2016. After her crushing knockout at the hands of Holly Holm last November, everyone wondered when (or indeed, if) the former Women's Bantamweight champ would return to fight in the UFC. It's not easy to recover from the "Kick Heard Round the World," after all. Well, not only did Rousey recover enough to return to the octagon, but she'll be doing so in two months' time at UFC 207 on December 30th.

Rousey will attempt to regain her title from current Bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes, who snagged the title from Miesha Tate at UFC 200, who in turn took it from Holly Holm at UFC 196. In other words, while this won't be a revenge fight per se, she'll still be fighting the woman who beat the woman who beat her face in last year, which is well within the six degrees of separation required by Kevin Bacon's cosmic law.

For those of you who don't remember her stunning defeat in 2015, here's a quick recap: following months of trash talk and undefeated hype, Ronda Rousey entered the octagon with Holly Holm for one of the most anticipated UFC fights in recent memory. What followed was an astonishingly quick match, which ended in the second round with a devastating knockout kick to Rousey's head. Ouch.

In the weeks that followed, a humbled Rousey claimed it would be a while before she'd be well enough to even bite an apple -- and then four months after the Kick Hear 'Round the World, she posted a video of herself doing just that. She's since been spotted training at her gym this summer, fueling speculation of an upcoming redemption match. Well, speculate no more, because that match just became official.

Win, lose, or draw, this'll be one hell of a fight.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
'Atlanta' Season 1 Gave Us All a Reason to Love It
Small Screened

related

READ MORE
15 Questions the 'Westworld' Season 1 Finale Needs to Answer
Westworld World

related

READ MORE
The Two Heaviest Hitters on 'Westworld' Finally Squared Off
Westworld World

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like