Every Single 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Contestant, Ranked

RuPaul's Drag Race is the most challenging reality competition on television. Not only must contestants know how to apply makeup and cobble together their own clothing, they need to be masters in the art of wigs, tout impeccable lip-sync skills, be funny as hell, and know how to work a crowd.

Over the series' eight seasons, the 100 insanely talented queens have run RuPaul's gauntlet, but of course, some made bigger impressions than others. I would know: I'm an obsessive fan who's seen every episode, and have spent more time thinking about Drag Race than anyone outside of RuPaul. Probably. Here's a ranking of every contestant who ever appeared on the show. And know that in writing this, the eternal words of Mama Ru echoed in my mind: Don't fuck it up.