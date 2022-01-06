Everything We Know About 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14

Photo courtesy of VH1.

RuPaul is coming back into our lives to grace us with her presence right when the world needed it most. Like a fine, sexy wine that seemingly only gets better with age, the love for RuPaul’s Drag Race has remained so steadfast that the series has spawned new seasons and spin-offs at a rapid clip, with Seasons 12 and 13 appearing since 2020, along with more Drag Race All Stars and versions in Holland and the UK. But clearly, more is needed. Now, a new season is upon us, and from what we can tell so far, we’re in for a treat. RuPaul’s Drag Race is entering its fourteenth season, set to air ever so soon with a new crop of colorful characters, some exciting additions, and a delicious new theme. The timing couldn’t be better, either. With the holiday hoopla behind us, winter weather snowing us inside, and Omicron warranting a new season of binge-worthy TV, it’s prime time for more Ru. Here’s everything we know so far about Season 14.

When will RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 be released? Soon! With a new year comes a new season of Drag Race, and the two-part premiere kicks off on Friday, January 7 at 8 pm ET. So save the date and shelve all Friday plans for the foreseeable future.

Is there a trailer? Indeed! In true over-the-top fashion, a splashy trailer debuted last December on the RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube channel, in which the cast was revealed, the theme teased, and the air date confirmed. The pithy puns and death drops are an apt reminder of just how much we’ve missed Ru.

The queens have arrived! RuPaul's Drag Race sashays in another set of beautiful drag queens who are ready to strut their stuff down the catwalk. Contestants will lip sync for their lives in front of their favorite celebs including Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Taraji P. Henson, and many more!



Who are this season’s queens? Fourteen queens have come to play for Season 14. In a special RuVeal on VHI hosted by Season 13 winner Symone, the cast was announced, and contestants are coming in hot from all corners of the U.S. There’s Alyssa Hunter from San Juan, Puerto Rico; Angeria Paris VanMichaels from Atlanta; Bosco from Seattle; Daya Betty from Springfield, Missouri; DeJa Skye from Fresno, California; Jasmine Kennedie from New York; Jorgeous from Nashville; Lady Camden from San Francisco; Maddy Morphosis from Fayetteville, Arkansas; Orion Story from Grand Rapids, Michigan; Willow Pill from Denver; and June Jambalaya, Kerri Colby, and Kornbread Jeté all from Los Angeles. Compared to past seasons, this cast has very little connection to previous contestants, with two notable exceptions—Willow Pill is the drag sister of Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, and Daya Betty’s drag sister is Season 12 runner-up Crystal Methyd.

What is this season’s theme? As made abundantly clear in the trailer, which gives us serious Willy Wonka vibes, the theme for Season 14 is “Candy Land.” Inspired by the whimsical board game, albeit with a decidedly adult twist, we see different signs like Lollipop Garden, Rock Candy Runway, Ice Cream Werkroom, and Death Gumdrop Forest, so we can only hope for all sorts of decadent candy-themed theatrics. We’re crossing our fingers for some Princess Frostine cosplay, and we can only imagine the fun the queens could have with the Gramma Nutt character. There are also chocolate bars in RuPaul wrappers, which Ru suggests could serve as a super-special prize. A golden ticket, perhaps?

Which guest judges will make appearances? It’s safe to expect some of the regulars, like Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley. There will certainly be some special celeb guest judges, though the show is usually tight-lipped about these surprise appearances. However, this season it’s confirmed that Ru will be joined by Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Taraji P. Henson, Andra Day, Loni Love, Christine Chiu, Ava Max, Nicole Byer, Ts Madison, Alec Mapa, Dove Cameron, and Dulcé Sloan.

Where can you watch the new season? It was confirmed in August 2021 that Season 14 would air on VH1. If you don’t have VH1, fear not, because the series can also be streamed on fuboTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling. So you really have no excuses.

What’s different about this season? With notably fewer connections to previous contestants and a fresh crop of queens, it appears Drag Race is getting back to its roots—but not without a twist or two. The big jaw-dropper was revealed that Season 14 will be the first to feature a heterosexual, cisgender male contestant: Maddy Morphosis. It’ll be interesting to see how that shakes out. This will also be the first season in several years (since Season 9) to feature a queen from Puerto Rico, Alyssa Hunter, and it’s the first time that two openly trans queens are vying for glory: Kerri Colby and Kornbread Jeté.

What does the winner get? As coyly teased in the trailer, the grand prize for America’s Next Drag Superstar is a cool $100,000—in addition to bragging rights, a literal crown, and a ton of makeup, naturally. In seasons past, Ru has added twists and additions as well, like bonus cash, so it’s safe to expect some extra goodies for the winner.