What If Ryan Gosling Were Your Roommate?

Hey, girl. If you lived with a stud like Ryan Gosling, one thing is for sure: You'd never lack for relationship advice. In this hilarious video imagining Ryan as a roommate, the star of The Notebook always knows what to say in response to an overeager text. We'd expected a bit more song-and-dance after catching Gosling's new flick La La Land, but sticking to advice on how to handle things with Stacy is probably for the best.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.