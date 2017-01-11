Entertainment

What If Ryan Gosling Were Your Roommate?

12/15/2016

Hey, girl. If you lived with a stud like Ryan Gosling, one thing is for sure: You'd never lack for relationship advice. In this hilarious video imagining Ryan as a roommate, the star of The Notebook always knows what to say in response to an overeager text. We'd expected a bit more song-and-dance after catching Gosling's new flick La La Land, but sticking to advice on how to handle things with Stacy is probably for the best.

