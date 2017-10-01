Kate McKinnon Makes Ryan Gosling Lose It Again in New 'SNL' Alien Sketch

If Ryan Gosling's hosting Saturday Night Live, you can bank on seeing Ms. Rafferty. She cracks him up, which tends to have the same effect on anyone watching.
The movie star reunited with Kate McKinnon's oft-naked cosmic curiosity and Cecily Strong for a trip back to the CIA. You see, they're now the first and only people to have experienced two verified alien abductions. Aidy Bryant and Mikey Day wanted to know what went down this time.
Turns out Gosling and Strong had an enlightening experience, while Rafferty dealt with fat-eyed aliens who had never seen a butt crack before. They were "like shoppers storming a Walmart on Black Friday," Rafferty said, demonstrating the tests (read: punching, kneading, nose-diving) she endured on Gosling's ass. As with the story of their first close encounter, everyone had a hard time keeping their shit together.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.