Report: Ryan Lochte to Appear on 'Dancing with the Stars' This Year

In America, there is only one surefire way for fallen celebrities to rehabilitate their broken images in the eyes of the public: wear a silly outfit and learn to dance on television. Which explains why embarrassed Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte will reportedly be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars next season. Can he shimmy his way to forgiveness?

While ABC has not officially confirmed the news, USA Today reports that the medal-winning athlete, who has been making the rounds on TV to apologize for his Rio Olympics vandalism scandal, will be a cast member on the show in its 23rd season. Dancing with the Stars returns on September 12.