A Starter Kit for Sally Rooney, the Book World's Trendiest Writer

This weekend, Hulu debuted Conversations with Friends, the second series based on a Sally Rooney novel to hit the platform, once again offering up 10 episodes of emotional entanglements, warmly lit sex scenes, and Irish accents. Rooney's novels and their subsequent television adaptations have become a cottage industry. The Irish author has been hailed as the great millennial literary hope, a scribe who captures her generation and their language better than anyone else. And while that may be slight hyperbole, her appeal is undeniable, which the Conversations with Friends show once again makes clear.

Sasha Lane (American Honey) and newcomer Alison Oliver stars as friends Bobbi and Frances, studying at Trinity University in Dublin. At a poetry reading where they perform, they meet Melissa (Jemima Kirke), a glamorous writer married to Nick (Joe Alwyn), a handsome, yet slightly less successful actor. Both younger women become entangled with the couple. Bobbi is infatuated with Melissa while Frances begins an intense affair with Nick. They holiday in Croatia. They have deeply intimate, intellectual conversations.

But before her work became no-brainer TV adaptation fodder, how did Rooney become a book world star in the first place? And how does someone get into her work? Here's a primer for just that.