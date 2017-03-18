That Insane 'Samurai Jack' Fight Scene Is One of the Show's Best

Last week's Samurai Jack premiere on Adult Swim's Toonami felt like a comeback concert for our favorite samurai fighting against evil. The second episode took a darker turn, filled with mounting dread and an emphasis on dualities that get more and more uncomfortable the more you think about them. Unlike its earlier seasons, this 10-episode finale tells one long, multi-part arc, which is available to stream in full at Adult Swim. Before unpacking what the latest entry means for the rest of the season let's recap the events really quickly:

• Aku returns with a full scene, and he's giving himself counseling by shape-shifting a piece of his body into a shrink while the rest of him slumps into a chair.