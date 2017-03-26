'Samurai Jack' Returns to Life in an Even Bloodier Episode

Last week's chaotic, lengthy Samurai Jack fight scene relished its dark claustrophobia. This week's blew up the action in wide-open space, pitting Jack against his assassins in the middle of a snowy forest. Along the way, the wolf from last week's episode was revealed to be alive (or a convincing hallucination), Jack quickly overcame his reticence to kill in a glorious bloodbath, and both Jack and the assassins sent to kill him got some intimate time with their inner demons. Let's break down the main points before getting into what they mean for this season:

• Jack did not die. Instead, he floated downstream and over a waterfall before hiding out in a cave and allowing the wolf from last week (just as bloody as Jack and also not dead) to nurse him back to health and bring him food.