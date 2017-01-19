Entertainment

Adam Sandler's New Netflix Movie Looks Like a 'Billy Madison' Sequel

By Published On 01/19/2017 By Published On 01/19/2017
Netflix US & Canada/YouTube

Trending

related

11 Foods and Drinks You Absolutely Have to Try When Visiting San Diego

related

This LA 'Hood Should Be Your Weekend Destination

related

Every Mistake To Avoid When Using NYC's New Subway Wi-Fi

related

If You've Bought Milk Since 2003, You May Be Owed Up to $70

Ah, 1994: a Clinton sitting in the White House, Pulp Fiction playing in theaters, Variety still printing both a daily and a weekly, Adam Sandler making Billy Madison, and a beeper-wearing man child terrorizing showbiz.

That last highlight isn't as well known because it's the premise of Sandy Wexler, Sandler's third movie in his four-picture deal with Netflix. Based on the just-released teaser above, the character, a goofy-voiced talent manager with D-list clients who finds redemption when he falls in love with someone way out of his league (Jennifer Hudson), looks super Sandler-y.

His story -- directed by Steven Brill (Little Nicky, Mr. Deeds, The Do-Over) and featuring Kevin James, Nick Swardson, Jane Seymour, Carl Weathers, Arsenio Hall, Rob "Stop Tweeting" Schneider, and New Girl's Lamorne Morris -- arrives April 14. Mourn or celebrate accordingly.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Watch These People Freak the F*ck out Over Christmas Presents

related

READ MORE
Netflix's 'Gilmore Girls' Revival Ends with the Perfect Shock

related

READ MORE
33 Movies We Will Absolutely See This Year

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like