Adam Sandler's New Netflix Movie Looks Like a 'Billy Madison' Sequel

Ah, 1994: a Clinton sitting in the White House, Pulp Fiction playing in theaters, Variety still printing both a daily and a weekly, Adam Sandler making Billy Madison, and a beeper-wearing man child terrorizing showbiz.
That last highlight isn't as well known because it's the premise of Sandy Wexler, Sandler's third movie in his four-picture deal with Netflix. Based on the just-released teaser above, the character, a goofy-voiced talent manager with D-list clients who finds redemption when he falls in love with someone way out of his league (Jennifer Hudson), looks super Sandler-y.
His story -- directed by Steven Brill (Little Nicky, Mr. Deeds, The Do-Over) and featuring Kevin James, Nick Swardson, Jane Seymour, Carl Weathers, Arsenio Hall, Rob "Stop Tweeting" Schneider, and New Girl's Lamorne Morris -- arrives April 14. Mourn or celebrate accordingly.
