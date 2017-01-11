Sansa Will Definitely Die on 'Game of Thrones' This Season (Right?)

This post contains Game of Thrones spoilers up through Season 6, Episode 5 ("The Door"). Proceed at your own peril! And read all of our other Game of Thrones spoilers, theories, and deep-dives.

We're inching toward that moment. Game of Thrones fans know it well: one minute, your favorite Game of Thrones characters are basking in a victory, and remembering that love and hope and dreams still exist in their cold, cruel world, and then boom -- the sword of George R.R. Martin slashes their necks. Or gouges out their eyes. Or stabs them through the heart a few dozen times.

Many beloved Thrones characters have died in a grisly manner, so that the game changes quickly and with a jolt. It happens every season, from the beheading of Ned Stark to the knifing of Jon Snow. That's just how Martin, and his showrunning disciples David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, roll.