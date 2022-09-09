All Rise: Sarah Steele Is Now in Session

During The Good Fight's run, Marissa has risen from assistant to private investigator, mentored by Nyambi Nyambi's cool-headed Jay Dipersia, to a clerk in a kangaroo court run by Patinkin's quirky but justice-minded judge Hal Wackner. By the start of Season 6, she's a full-on attorney, blowing her first hearing thanks to a case of the yips. (Meanwhile, Diane is getting into a new form of microdosing with the aid of a physician played by John Slattery.) Even through all of these shifts to find Marissa's calling, Steele has felt an almost eerie kinship with the character she portrays.

"I think the more they got to know me and the more I played Marissa, the more similar she became to me," she says. "The Kings have an uncanny ability to just read who you are and slip it into the script in a way that you're like, 'Wait, did I tell you that about me, or did you just somehow infer that?'" She mentions a scene from Season 6 where Charmaine Bingwa's first-year attorney Carmen Moyo moves into a spacious loft apartment with no intention of filling it with things like a couch or TV. "Charmaine was like, 'How did they know I have no furniture?' They are definitely geniuses."

Steele gives another example of Robert King's rare prowess, specifically at the multitasking on display during the episodes he's directed. "It is astounding to watch him and everybody's trying to shadow him because it's just so fascinating," she says. "He'll literally be directing, talking to people on a Zoom, editing, and reading the news. It's insane. I don't understand how he does it, but he does. He has like four things going on and then nails it when he comes in to direct you."

That sense of controlled chaos permeates the episodes of The Good Fight, reflecting a pathos that's trying to make sense of increasingly stupefying current events when there's seemingly no sense to be found. The pilot aired in February 2017, barely a month after Donald Trump was inaugurated, and the 10 episodes that followed felt so ripped from the headlines that you'd think the writers' room was churning out weekly scripts on a grueling South Park-ian timeline. When I bring this up to Steele—that it feels like something just happened in the world—she finishes my sentence: "It's on The Good Fight. I know. It's weird." She's grateful she's had the opportunity to be on a show that speaks so directly to the political moment even as reality felt more and more detached from itself. As the seasons have unfolded over the past five years, The Good Fight has gotten progressively more surreal; Jay, feverishly ill with COVID, hallucinates talking to Frederick Douglass, Karl Marx, and Jesus, and Diane, feeling desperate about the crumbling social order, chats with the recently deceased Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

"I don't see how you could even make art that's not surreal and addressing that we are living in a dystopian reality right now," Steele says. "It's like, 'I don't think I want to do a flashy musical right now,' even though I think we need that—we need escapism too. For me, personally, I really liked being with the show that was addressing the stuff that we were all thinking about and tortured over."

At the same time, some filming days were extremely difficult to bear. Unlike an office gig where you can log off of Slack after societally distressing news happens, Steele and her castmates had to press on with their shooting schedule. She recalls one of this season's hardest days of, "which also speaks to Michelle and Robert's psychic powers, almost. We were shooting a scene where they overturned gay marriage the day that [the Supreme Court]overturned [Roe v. Wade]. Christine had just been shooting it. She's always standing up completely straight, so poised, so giving, so sweet, and I just got to set and—I'm almost going to cry talking about it—she was just kind of crumpled on some steps. I was actually like, 'I don't want to mess up my makeup. I can't even talk with her or I'm going to start sobbing.' But I did. I was just like, 'Hi. You okay?' And she was like, 'How can you be okay?' And I was like, 'I don't know.' It was horrible. It was really hard to work that day. I was like, 'I want to just curl up on my floor and sob.'"

At the start of Season 6, protests have erupted outside the law firm's Downtown Chicago offices. Literal bombs seem to be exploding, but 20-odd stories above, the attorneys hardly bat an eye at the din as they debate defense strategies and manage the addition of a new wild-card boss played by Andre Braugher. ("He's interpersonally the funniest person we've ever had on the show," Steele posits. "As an actor, he's very serious, he's very intense. So good. And I didn't expect to just be howling laughing.") Eventually Marissa starts obsessing over the warning signs of a country on the brink of civil war. By all accounts, The Good Fight's final season is aiming to go out on a note that shatters the reality-bending mirror it erected for itself. "Without giving too much away, it ends in a big departure for us, that being it ends very physically. Suddenly we're doing stunts and glass is exploding and stuff that we don't normally do," Steele teases about the finale. "It was so different and I loved that because it just felt like everything's a mess, the world's a mess, and we're all taking breaks to cry because it's the last day."