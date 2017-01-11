The 5 Funniest 'SNL' Sketches of the 2016 Election

We don't know about you, but the only way we've been able to cope with this year's horror show of an election is through comedy. And alcohol. But yeah, comedy. If it hadn't been for the sharp-witted political parodies on Saturday Night Live, who knows if we'd have made it this far. To thank the show for doing its best to keep us sane in the godforsaken final hours before our nation votes, we've selected our five favorite sketches from this election cycle -- stretching from way back in 2015 to just last month.
5. "A Day Off"
Saturday Night Live's take on Donald Trump's trite, tongue-biting zombie of a campaign manager Kellyanne Conway beamed like a ray of light through the storm clouds of this election cycle. The usage of Katrina & the Waves' "Walking on Sunshine" was key, but the sketch, following a "relaxing" day in the on-the-stump life of Conway, gave newly minted Emmy-winner Kate McKinnon yet another topical role to dominate.
4. The first debate
We knew the debate sketches were going to be crazy from the moment Kate McKinnon took the stage in a red power suit and exclaimed, "I'm better than ever. Let's do this!" While the second and third parody bouts had their highs (remember Ken Bone?) and lows ("bad hombres"), the first SNL debate sketch cut the deepest. With Alec Baldwin's spittle-fueled take on Trump and McKinnon's wild-eyed Clinton, the show's writers deftly skewered the public image of both candidates, getting under the skin of the orange one in the process.
3. "Bern Your Enthusiasm"
Like Tina Fey as Sarah Palin before him, Larry David as Bernie Sanders makes for a painfully perfect match. In both appearance and temperament, the balding, bespectacled actor is practically a better Bernie than the former Democratic candidate himself. Factor in that this sketch also serves as the Curb Your Enthusiasm redux we've been waiting for, and things are looking pretty, pretty, pretty good.
2. George W. Bush
We're always down to see Will Ferrell's pitch-perfect Dubya impression, but this now-throwback of a sketch from last December was almost too good to be true. The SNL veteran assesses (read: mocks) the field of GOP-nomination hopefuls via singing, making his signature mispronunciations, and dishing enough digs at Donald Trump to make you forget momentarily about the nonsense that came later.
1. "Black Jeopardy"
It's fitting that one of the best SNL sketches in years didn't rely on celebrity portrayals of the candidates. For all the hysteria and speculation about the personal lives of the candidates involved, this election will always be about you, the voter. In this hilarious game-show parody, Tom Hanks donned a "Make America Great Again" hat to play Doug, a likely Trump voter who finds out he might have more in common with the contestants on Black Jeopardy than he first thought. Besides being funny, the sketch spoke to a larger truth: Our differences aren't everything. And most of us have a packet drawer.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.