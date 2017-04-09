Question: What do Bill O'Reilly and President Donald Trump have in common?
Answer: Alec Baldwin!
(What did you think I was going to say?)
If you've been missing Baldwin's scathing impersonations, rejoice, because Saturday Night Live heard your cries. The actor returned from hiatus this weekend in a sketch that had him pulling double duty.
"Caution! You're about to enter the no-spin zone," Baldwin said mid-show, looking uncannily like O'Reilly. What followed was a merciless but topical take down, one that covered the Fox News host's allegations of sexual harassment, his recent sponsor problem, and one of his biggest and bravest fans. That fan was President Trump, "a man who is unimpeachable on all female issues." And Trump was, of course, also played by Baldwin, making for a hilarious instance of seeing double -- in more ways than one. As Baldwin's Trump quipped, "I actually see a lot of myself in you, Bill."
SNL's first show in almost a month proved a busy one for Baldwin, who also donned the orange makeup for the cold open. While addressing faithfully blind Trump supporters in Kentucky, the actor tried to sow words of comfort regarding everything from newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and Syria to coal jobs and Trumpcare.
"Did I make you feel better?" Baldwin asked Kyle Mooney, whose character was concerned about a federally sponsored drug rehab program. "I'm not sure," Mooney said. "But I voted for you, and you're my president!" Keep up the good work, SNL. Not a joke.
