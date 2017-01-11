Without a debate to mock (round three went down two weeks ago -- remember "bad hombre"?), SNL squeezed final remarks from the two candidates in an imagined CNN-set split-screen face-off. Even though Trump literally kisses the FBI, Vladimir Putin, and a member of the KKK, all that fake Erin Burnett (Cecily Strong) wants to know about is Hillary's emails -- a fitting send-up of the brain-numbing media coverage that continues to equate both candidates' infractions for the sake of a horse race. And then the sketch grinds to a halt.

Fed up with all the insult-slinging, Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon break character to admit that playing these two presidential hopefuls is exhausting as hell. If you think it feels bad watching Election 2016 from afar, they say, just think how embodying it week to week must feel. So the sketch switches gear. The payoff may leave you with hope, no matter how much impending doom you're feeling as we descend into Election Day.