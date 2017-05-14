Entertainment

'SNL' Roasted Trump Over a Week of Confusing Behavior

Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Earlier this week, in a surreal interview with NBC's Lester Holt, President Trump seemed to undermine his alibi for firing FBI director James Comey. Turns out nobody needed to advise him on the move. Really, Comey's exit was his idea all along. It was a confusing claim, one that raised big questions, one that, like so many other things that have happened at the White House this year, already felt like a Saturday Night Live joke. 

That didn't stop the sketch show from trying to take things further. Even with Melissa McCarthy set to host and revive her Sean Spicer impression, SNL put Alec Baldwin front and center for last night's cold open to talk election results, Nixon comparisons, optics, and, of course, Comey.

"I fired him because of Russia," Baldwin's Trump said. "I thought, He's investigating Russia, I don't like that. I should fire him."

"And you're just admitting that? But that's obstruction of justice," Michael Che, doing his best Holt, said. "Wait, so, did I get [Trump]? Is this all over? Oh, no, I didn't? Nothing matters? Absolutely nothing matters anymore?"

It was the wild Holt interview all over again. And as weird as it got, with the obsequious Paul Ryan delivering his master ice cream at one point, it still felt dangerously real.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

