Aziz Ansari Gets Arrested on 'SNL' for Not Loving 'La La Land'

As the first Saturday Night Live host of Trump's America, Aziz Ansari was tasked with addressing this week's inauguration and the days to come. He was funny, sincere, and critical in his nearly 10-minute monologue, which had appropriately strong words for the racists who've come out of the woodwork since the election. Oddly enough, it wasn't the only time the comedian had to be brutally honest last night.

Sitting handcuffed and confused at an interrogation table, Ansari later found himself having to tell two passionate pop-culture cops (Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett) why he wasn't obsessed with La La Land. It was good, but it dragged, had way too many montages, and the singing wasn't amazing, his character said, touching on many of the quibbles that have made the Golden Globe-winning musical a lightning rod for contention this awards season. Also: "It's a whole movie about jazz, and there's no black people in it." 

Roll the clip above to see Strong and Bennett's Damien Chazelle super fans try not to explode -- and don't even get them started on the perfection that is Westworld.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

