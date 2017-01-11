Why Is Benedict Cumberbatch So Hot? 'SNL' Tries to Figure It Out.

Bennett's trouble came to a head this week, after working with the Doctor Strange star for last night's SNL. "Every girl in the cast has been so horny for this dude all week," he explains in the clip above. "So as a guy, I'm just kinda trying to figure that out." For Beck, "trying to figure that out" means hosting an impromptu game show called Why Is Benedict Cumberbatch Hot?

Thankfully, as part of SNL's meta weekend, which had more than one sketch with cast members playing themselves, Vanessa Bayer, Aidy Bryant, and Cumberbatch himself all agreed to help their confused friend solve the mystery and see the light. Viewers at home: come for the closure, stay for the topless Beck and truly spot-on Big Bad Wolf impressions.