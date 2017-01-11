This Supercut of 'SNL' Cast Members Breaking Character Is Gold

While SNL is often rightfully praised for its sharp political satire, gleefully absurd characters, and sporadically brilliant movies, even the most hardened comedy snobs have to admit part of the show's enduring appeal comes from watching people crack up on live TV. Sure, it can feel cheap, but it's pretty much always funny. So, thank the comedy gods that someone on YouTube decided to edit together a bunch of clips of famous cast members failing to keep it together.

Who are the main culprits here? The clips skew to the most recent seasons, with U.F.O. abductee Kate McKinnon, Fred Armisen, Kristen Wiig, and Bill Hader doing a lot of the heavy giggling. Jimmy Fallon, the Pablo Picasso of laughing at your own shit, also makes an appearance, as well as a classic "breaking" moment where David Spade holds back laughter while Chris Farley's Matt Foley screams in his face. You will feel his pain as soon as you start playing this video.