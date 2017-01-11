President-elect Donald Trump has received lots of flak for his seemingly counterintuitive Cabinet appointments. Stephen Colbert pointed out last week, for example, that Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, "sworn enemy of the EPA," would make an interesting, uh, EPA head. Same with former wrestling magnate Linda McMahon, who's set to run the Small Business Administration. Guessing who Trump might pick next, The Late Show host offered, "Surgeon General Joe Camel."

Saturday Night Live wanted to join in on the hypothetical fun last night, wondering who the next DEA leader could be. To further illustrate Trump's trend of selecting people to head things they're against, NBC's sketch-comedy show went with everybody's favorite drug kingpin: Walter White. Roll the cold open above to see Jake Tapper (Beck Bennett), Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon), and special guest Bryan Cranston -- Heisenberg hat included -- unpack the decision. "It's almost like Mr. Trump appoints these people specifically to undermine the very agencies they head," Tapper says. "Are these bad picks?" To which Conway replies: "No, Jake, they are not bad. They are alt-good."