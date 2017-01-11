'Saturday Night Live' Sticks It to Donald Trump in Hilarious 'Hot Mic' Sketch

Late last week, when the Washington Post published tape of Donald Trump making lewd comments about women, social media blew up with bursts of "Did you see this?" and "Oh, huh, that's surprising, I guess." Commentators wondered if the audio, picked up 11 years ago by a hot Access Hollywood mic, would send the presidential candidate spiraling out of control. Trump didn't think so. Saturday Night Live begged to differ.
With the scandal and its response still fresh off the press, NBC's sketch-comedy show turned last night's vice-presidential cold open into a timely display of Gladiator quotes, Trumpian delusions, and microphone mishaps.
"Are you not entertained?" asked Alec Baldwin, nailing his new gig again. "I deeply 'apple-gize' ... to all the people who were offended by my statements, but more importantly, to the people who were turned on by them -- I hear it's really 50-50." Kate McKinnon's Hillary showed up to celebrate. That's probably what happened in real life, too. Surprisingly, Baldwin's Trump did more apple-gizing than the actual Trump. In response to the Post's story, the latter issued a statement that tried to drag Bill Clinton into the mess. The Republican nominee then vowed not to withdraw from the election -- he plans to debate tonight.
Watch SNL's full sketch above, and next, check out Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon's return to "Weekend Update," which also looks to conquer this week in political news.
