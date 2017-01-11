'Saturday Night Live' Sticks It to Donald Trump in Hilarious 'Hot Mic' Sketch

Late last week, when the Washington Post published tape of Donald Trump making lewd comments about women, social media blew up with bursts of "Did you see this?" and "Oh, huh, that's surprising, I guess." Commentators wondered if the audio, picked up 11 years ago by a hot Access Hollywood mic, would send the presidential candidate spiraling out of control. Trump didn't think so. Saturday Night Live begged to differ.

With the scandal and its response still fresh off the press, NBC's sketch-comedy show turned last night's vice-presidential cold open into a timely display of Gladiator quotes, Trumpian delusions, and microphone mishaps.