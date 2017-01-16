Entertainment

'Saturday Night Live' Rips Trump Over 'Golden Shower' Scandal

Saturday Night Live/YouTube

To say that nothing good resulted from Donald Trump's first press conference as President-Elect wouldn't be entirely true. As the nearly eight-minute cold open from this weekend's Saturday Night Live showed, evisceration by pee pun is better than nothing.

Returning as Trump last night, Alec Baldwin denied rumors of the big Russian pee pee party, bragged about fake paper with Cecily Strong, and showed us what blackmail looks like: a shirtless Vladimir Putin essentially telling the incoming commander-in-chief, Urine trouble.

Baldwin's first 2017 appearance hints that the actor could continue his role past Trump's January 20 inauguration -- an extended SNL stint that would be a silver lining to what many pundits foresee as a turbulent political era. As Trump impression scholars, we'll be all over it.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

