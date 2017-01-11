'Saturday Night Live' Roasts Trump and Putin in Crazy Christmas Sketch

On last week's Saturday Night Live, Donald Trump's least favorite impersonator went missing from his usual spot in the sketch show's cold open, replaced by, of all people, Bryan Cranston's Walter White. Fortunately, Alec Baldwin had a nice surprise yesterday for viewers who weren't quite ready to say goodbye to the actor's lippy take on the President-elect:
As promised, the former 30 Rock star returned -- with no dearth of ammunition. He, Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon), and Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) opened SNL as parts of a merciless Trump Tower Christmas gathering (above), one that lampooned the President-elect's audacious thank you tour, his new energy secretary, this dumb tweet, this even dumber tweet, his long list of inauguration performers, his Secretary of State (Rex Tillerson, played by special guest John Goodman), his relationship with "Pootie," and his mystifying Kanye meeting.
Whether appreciated or not, Baldwin's impression is the gift that keeps on giving.
