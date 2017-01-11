Entertainment

This 'SNL' Sketch Made Donald Trump Lose It on Twitter

It wouldn't be an episode of Saturday Night Live without a Donald Trump send-up (plus crazy celebrity cameos to help us stomach it). Luckily, after a couple weeks of incendiary tweets from the president-elect, NBC's sketch comedy show had the material it needed to pull one off. Tackling Trump's night habit of retweeting just about anyone, and skewering his distraction-prone attention span, last night's show began with a security briefing turned Twitter extravaganza. In the clip above, you'll see Alec Baldwin back with his grumpy impression, Kate McKinnon in her role as Kellyanne Conway, chief Trump strategist Stephen Bannon played by a figure of nightmares, and an air horn.

Not everyone found the cold open funny. In a shocking turn of events, Trump quickly expressed his feelings about the Twitter-themed sketch via... Twitter:

Trump's relationship with SNL has soured since hosting the show last year. He's especially not a fan of Baldwin's eerily spot-on impersonation, one he has commented on before:

But, as Baldwin also quickly tweeted, mercy comes in different forms for different people.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment.

