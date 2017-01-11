Entertainment

Margot Robbie Mocks Ivanka Trump on Hilarious 'SNL' Parody of 'Family Feud'

Saturday Night Live/YouTube

As part of Saturday Night Live's season premiere last night, Kenan Thompson rounded up the lesser oddities of Election 2016 for a political Family Feud -- Trump vs. Clinton edition. Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon), Ivanka Trump (host Margot Robbie), Donald Jr. (Mikey Day), Eric Trump (Alex Moffat), Gov. Chris Christie (Bobby Moynihan), and Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) all showed up to square off against Bill Clinton (Darrell Hammond), Sarah Silverman (Melissa Villaseñor), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Cecily Strong), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (Larry David).

The "hello"s take a long, long time to get through. But it's worth it. Everybody brings their A-game -- Robbie's Trump, McKinnon's Conway, Moynihan's bridge remarks, and the always-masterly Hammond especially stand out. Above, enjoy the reasons why these people always run late, plus some fire LMM bars and a shameless, shameless Putin.

