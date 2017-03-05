'SNL' Shows You the Absolute Worst Way to Flirt

"This place is filled with skeezy guys."
The universal refrain has taken on new meaning in 2017, and on this week Saturday Night Live, Cecily Strong faced the harsh reality. In last night's "Girl at a Bar" sketch, Strong saddles up at the bar only to encounter Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day, and Alex Moffat trying to turn political allegiance into sexual favors. When she declines, they launch into their best impressions of fake feminist sociopaths getting curved on Tinder.
"Guys like that are why we need a woman in the White House -- enough of us men, right?" Day says. "Hey, can I ask you a question since we both love Hillary? Would you want to look at my balls?" S.O.S.
SNL is all in on Trump-era politics -- can you remember the last time they skewered an Attorney General? -- and even a dating parody finds a way to analyze sociopolitical maneuvers. The decision seems to be paying off; the sketch show's currently drawing its biggest ratings in 22 years.
