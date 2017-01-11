Saturday Night Live did not stand idly by in the wake of Donald Trump's win over Hillary Clinton in this year's heated presidential election. The sketch show that, only one year before, wrangled the future president-elect as host, was now on the attack, a muckraking comedy weapon in a fight against Trump. Too little too late? It'll be a debate for years to come. But we're all getting some funny sketches in the process.

On an episode that gave us a scathing spoof of Trump's relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin and a Run-DMC rap farewell to Barack Obama's eight-year run, SNL squeezed in what would likely be the last appearance from Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton. In the sketch, the political hopeful appears at the front door of an Electoral College voter, begging for reconsideration in this high-stakes round of ballot-casting. Her tactic: the word cards from Love Actually.