Jennifer Aniston Takes on 'Friends' in Surprise 'SNL' Cameo

With reboots of Full House and Gilmore Girls making noise, Saturday Night Live dedicated a portion of last night's "Weekend Update" to figuring out why '90s nostalgia continues to be such a strong TV trend. Sure, why not. Not everything can be written to get under President-elect Trump's skin (unless he really, really, really loved "Must-See TV").

Vanessa Bayer, dressed as Rachel from Friends, tried to explain the phenomenon ("You go to work, you go on dates, you go to cafés with your friends, and you all sit facing the camera!"), unleashing an all-too-familiar string of "ohs," "whats," "yeahs," "wells," and jarring scene transitions in the process. But as you'll see in the meta bit above, Bayer's impression really serves as a rain dance to summon her Office Christmas Party cast mate, a.k.a. the real Rachel, a.k.a. Jennifer Aniston, who doesn't want to explain anything. She just wants us all to move on. Maybe.