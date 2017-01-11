With final exams and certain bowl games around the corner, Saturday Night Live deemed this weekend a good opportunity to send up student athletes and academic favors.

"All right, let's be real, I'm [at the University of Alabama] mostly because of my abilities on the football field," said host John Cena, posing as a Crimson Tide football player. "But I take my academics incredibly seriously. That's why I said unless I got an A+ on all my finals, I will voluntarily sit out" against Washington. Roll the clip above to see Cena's project adjudicators (Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Kenan Thompson) uphold their end of the bargain, treating him just like his fellow classmates (Mikey Day, Vanessa Bayer), praising his findings on monkey snacks, and encouraging him to laugh at a dancing banana GIF -- because, yeah, it's peanut butter Cena time.