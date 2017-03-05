Entertainment

Kate McKinnon Turned Jeff Sessions into Forrest Gump on 'Saturday Night Live'

NBC/YouTube

Real life Attorney General Jeff Sessions had a bad week, which meant Saturday Night Live Jeff Sessions was destined to have a great one. For the show's cold open, Kate McKinnon turned the headline-making Trump appointee into a chatty Forrest Gump, speaking to a revolving door of bus riders (Leslie Jones, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, and host Octavia Spencer) and making colorful comparisons in the process.

"This whole mess began with a Congressional hearing," McKinnon drawled. "A senator from up north started asking me all these questions about Russia and if I ever talked to 'em, and I got so nervous and confused. I got as worked up as a double-donged piggy in a room full of sows."

The pint-size politician continued to list the snafus plaguing his stint as Attorney General and reminded viewers of his past -- the latter of which was deserving of a very special treat: Minny's chocolate pie, courtesy of guest Octavia Spencer.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

