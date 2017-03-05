Kate McKinnon Turned Jeff Sessions into Forrest Gump on 'Saturday Night Live'

Real life Attorney General Jeff Sessions had a bad week, which meant Saturday Night Live Jeff Sessions was destined to have a great one. For the show's cold open, Kate McKinnon turned the headline-making Trump appointee into a chatty Forrest Gump, speaking to a revolving door of bus riders (Leslie Jones, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, and host Octavia Spencer) and making colorful comparisons in the process.

"This whole mess began with a Congressional hearing," McKinnon drawled. "A senator from up north started asking me all these questions about Russia and if I ever talked to 'em, and I got so nervous and confused. I got as worked up as a double-donged piggy in a room full of sows."