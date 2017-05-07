Kate McKinnon Roasts the Sexual Tension on 'Morning Joe' in 'SNL' Opening

Word of Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's engagement broke earlier this week, but that didn't mean the Morning Joe hosts were ready to address the news on their MSNBC talk show. The couple has long been coy about their relationship, responding to early dating rumors with lines like, "We have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too." And a Thursday morning segment about James Comey memorably turned into a congratulatory discussion about high "ratings."
Saturday Night Live couldn't resist the elephant in the room. In the show's cold open this weekend, Alex Moffat and Kate McKinnon took on Scarborough and Brzezinski, respectively, in a sketch that managed to combine the American Health Care Act with lots of weird flirting. "Mika, you're being naughty, okay?" Moffat said. "Maybe you need someone to punish you.... You're not a bad journalist, you're a bad kitty."
Appropriately, all eyes were fixed on Morning Joe. Though Alec Baldwin still phoned in a brief appearance as a certain White House "publicist," the pitch-perfect spoof notably bumped Trump from his usual place in the spotlight. The nose-nibbling McKinnon, as she has been all year, was on fire.
