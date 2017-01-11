'Weird Little Creep' Ken Bone Wins the 'SNL' Cold-Open Debate

"Hello, and welcome to the second and worst ever presidential debate."

That's how Cecily Strong-as-Martha Raddatz kicked off this week's Saturday Night Live cold open, and after witnessing the nightmare that was last Sunday's televised town-hall debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, we're not disagreeing. Thankfully, we have SNL to spoof everything that went down on that wrestling-ring-style stage (and in real life, via a Beyoncé parody video).

After Clinton (Kate McKinnon) attempted a cringeworthy "casual lean," she and Trump (Alec Baldwin, reprising his scowling impression of the short-fingered Republican train wreck) faced questions from America's "undecided, uncommitted, and not remotely camera-ready" prospective voters, including the debate's breakout star Ken Bone, who makes a bespectacled appearance courtesy of Bobby Moynihan. "You're not gonna turn out to be a weird little creep or anything, are you?" Raddatz asks Bone after the red-sweater-wearer gifts us with an enthusiastic dance. If only.