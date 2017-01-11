Entertainment

'Weird Little Creep' Ken Bone Wins the 'SNL' Cold-Open Debate

By Published On 10/16/2016 By Published On 10/16/2016
NBC/YouTube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

"Hello, and welcome to the second and worst ever presidential debate." 

That's how Cecily Strong-as-Martha Raddatz kicked off this week's Saturday Night Live cold open, and after witnessing the nightmare that was last Sunday's televised town-hall debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, we're not disagreeing. Thankfully, we have SNL to spoof everything that went down on that wrestling-ring-style stage (and in real life, via a Beyoncé parody video).

After Clinton (Kate McKinnon) attempted a cringeworthy "casual lean," she and Trump (Alec Baldwin, reprising his scowling impression of the short-fingered Republican train wreck) faced questions from America's "undecided, uncommitted, and not remotely camera-ready" prospective voters, including the debate's breakout star Ken Bone, who makes a bespectacled appearance courtesy of Bobby Moynihan. "You're not gonna turn out to be a weird little creep or anything, are you?" Raddatz asks Bone after the red-sweater-wearer gifts us with an enthusiastic dance. If only.

The third and final presidential debate is this Wednesday, October 19th. Consider it a dry run for next week's SNL, with guest host Tom Hanks.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lauren Leibowitz is an editor at Thrillist Entertainment and a weird little creep. Find her on Twitter @lleibowitzz.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The 'Rogue One' Spoiler-Free Review: 'Star Wars' Is More Explosive Than Ever

related

READ MORE
Don't Call 'Rogue One' a Sequel to 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

related

READ MORE
The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix
Stream On

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like