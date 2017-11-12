'SNL' Reveals the Celebrities That Lost the 'Lion King' Remake to Beyoncé

Make sure to check out our running list of The Best SNL Sketches of 2017.
Earlier this month, Disney shared the cast of its live-action Lion King remake, which stars Beyoncé, Donald Glover, and Seth Rogen, among many other big names. It's the epitome of star-studded. People correctly lost their minds.
But who else competed for roles? Most actors wouldn't admit to duking it out with Beyoncé. Thankfully, Saturday Night Live uncovered the "auditions."
Last night's screen-test sketch quickly became another great revolving door of impressions, including those of Lin-Manuel Miranda (Cecily Strong), Nick Offerman (Beck Bennett), and a kind of Scottish Kit Harington (Alex Moffat). They're fast and funny. And just when you think they can't get any weirder, they do. The Oprah, James Corden, and Kristen Schaal ones, in particular, are amazing.
