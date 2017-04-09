Louis C.K. Can't Keep It Together in This Hilarious 'SNL' Sketch

Part of Saturday Night Live's enduring appeal comes from watching its actors crack up during the telecast. You know the sketches are funny when even the seasoned professionals can't deliver their lines -- and it's best when this laughter becomes infectious.
Enter Louis C.K., this weekend's host, who can now add his name to the show's long list of breakers.
After delivering nearly 10 minutes of stand-up and holding an insane birthday party, C.K. took a turn as a Tenement Museum reenactor. His job? Deliver his best Polish accent alongside Kate McKinnon and tell offensive Italian jokes to show a group of students what life was like in a 1913 New York apartment.
The problem? C.K. can't do accents to save his life, a fact that quickly turns McKinnon's faux depression into genuine joy. It's like watching your uncle try to do a Borat impression in 2006. Bad, but still so, so beautiful.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.