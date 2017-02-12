Melissa McCarthy Opens 'SNL' With Another Crazy Sean Spicer Take-Down

After a week in which Rosie O'Donnell, Christine Baranski, and countless other female celebs declared their interest in playing Trump cabinet members, viewers of Saturday Night Live didn't have all their wishes come true. But at least one surely did: the return of Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

To say that the debut of the actress's genius impression rankled Trump would be an understatement, Politico having noted that "it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic." McCarthy's second outing from last night's cold open isn't going to make the commander-in-chief any happier, as the Ghostbusters star doubled down on the drag, gum, weaponry, and confusing mayhem that made the first impersonation so scarily accurate -- all while adding shimmery bangles and show-stopping high heels to the mix.