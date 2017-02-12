Melissa McCarthy Opens 'SNL' With Another Crazy Sean Spicer Take-Down

After a week in which Rosie O'Donnell, Christine Baranski, and countless other female celebs declared their interest in playing Trump cabinet members, viewers of Saturday Night Live didn't have all their wishes come true. But at least one surely did: the return of Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
To say that the debut of the actress's genius impression rankled Trump would be an understatement, Politico having noted that "it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic." McCarthy's second outing from last night's cold open isn't going to make the commander-in-chief any happier, as the Ghostbusters star doubled down on the drag, gum, weaponry, and confusing mayhem that made the first impersonation so scarily accurate -- all while adding shimmery bangles and show-stopping high heels to the mix.
"There was some light terrorism this week, when Nordstrom decided to stop selling Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and accessories," said McCarthy, in a fiery response that quickly became an applause-inducing home-shopping commercial. "Don't even get me started on her shoes -- because these babies are real head-turners!"
The rest of the 8-minute cold open also managed to explain "extreme vetting," introduce Jeff Sessions (played by a drawling Kate McKinnon), and hint that Trump might take his travel ban problems to The People's Court -- a joke that became a reality later in the show.
Behind the scenes, there were Spicey kisses:
And, hopefully, talks of at least one more encore.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.