Melissa McCarthy Surprises 'SNL' with Wild Impression of Trump's Spokesman, Sean Spicer

"I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start -- when I say 'rocky start,' I mean it in the sense of Rocky the movie, because I came out here to punch you. In the face. And also, I don't talk so good," she said. "I'm going to begin today by apologizing on behalf of you to me, for how you have treated me these last two weeks. And that apology is not accepted."

Over eight minutes, the sketch ripped into Spicer's salty and patronizing relationship with White House political correspondents (played by host Kristen Stewart, Bobby Moynihan, Cecily Strong, Vanessa Bayer, Alex Moffat, and Mikey Day), featured an appearance by Kate McKinnon as the secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos, made room for a prop comedy bit, and repeated the phrase "your word" like a refrain. Kyle Mooney also found himself locked in a cage, making for a moment that was almost too scary to enjoy. And McCarthy ended the sketch in exaggerated, perfect fashion: using the podium as a weapon. It was a lot to digest.