Melissa McCarthy Turned Sean Spicer's Terrible Week into an Easter 'SNL' Surprise

This year, we're keeping track of Saturday Night Live's funniest moments as they happen. Read "The Best SNL Sketches of 2017 (So Far)" for the latest laughs.
Though Jimmy Fallon opted for political silence this weekend -- quite literally -- Melissa McCarthy dropped by SNL for a surprise that cut deep.
Dressed as the Easter bunny, the actress revived her vexed Sean Spicer impression to mispronounce the name of Syria's dictator, apologize for the now-infamous Hitler gaffe, and explain Passover.
"Here's Pharaoh, okay, Pharaoh is a bad, bad hombre," McCarthy said, holding Spicey's obligatory baby dolls. "He's doing some really bad stuff to the Jews. I mean, not even Hitler -- you know what? I'm not gonna do it, I'm not gonna go there again. Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, shame on Jews."
The appearance marked McCarthy's third turn as Trump's embattled press secretary, cementing her role as a potent recurring guest. Fans will be happy to know the Ghostbusters star returns to Studio 8H as host on May 13. Make plans accordingly.
