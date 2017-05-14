Entertainment

Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer Returned to 'SNL' to Kiss Trump

By Published On 05/14/2017 By Published On 05/14/2017
Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Trending

related

'SNL' Roasted Trump Over a Week of Confusing Behavior

related

Don't Make Your Mom Breakfast in Bed For Mother's Day

related

Here's Why You Should Never CC Your Boss on Group Emails

related

This Giant Sea Monster Washed On Shore And No One Knows What It Is

"Spicey's back!"

Melissa McCarthy didn't get to assist with Saturday Night Live's surreal cold open this weekend, but the five-time host sure delivered on everyone's hopes for more of a certain press secretary. Coming out of the White House bushes, McCarthy's militant Sean Spicer appeared for a sprawling eight-minute sketch to bully reporters and explain James Comey's firing with nesting dolls.

"I'm telling you exactly what President Trump told me," Spicer said, after reporters asked if the president could be peddling lies. "He wouldn't do that! He's my friend."

Doubts flared. A crisis ensued. But it was nothing a podium road trip, some gum, and a Godfather kiss couldn't fix.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Neil Gaiman Is Telling Stories You've Never Heard in 'American Gods'
Entertainment

related

READ MORE
How the Shocking 'Riverdale' Finale Sets Up Season 2
Entertainment

related

READ MORE
Netflix's First 'Gypsy' Trailer Looks Like 'Fifty Shades' for TV
Entertainment

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More