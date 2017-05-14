Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer Returned to 'SNL' to Kiss Trump

"Spicey's back!"
Melissa McCarthy didn't get to assist with Saturday Night Live's surreal cold open this weekend, but the five-time host sure delivered on everyone's hopes for more of a certain press secretary. Coming out of the White House bushes, McCarthy's militant Sean Spicer appeared for a sprawling eight-minute sketch to bully reporters and explain James Comey's firing with nesting dolls.
"I'm telling you exactly what President Trump told me," Spicer said, after reporters asked if the president could be peddling lies. "He wouldn't do that! He's my friend."
Doubts flared. A crisis ensued. But it was nothing a podium road trip, some gum, and a Godfather kiss couldn't fix.
